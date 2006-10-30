Friday 22 November 2024

OOPD grant from FDA for PTC Therapeutics

30 October 2006

New Jersey, USA-based PTC Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs targeting post-transcriptional control mechanisms, says it has been awarded a two-year grant from the Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) Grant Program of the Food and Drug Administration. The grant will support the patient-related costs of the company's ongoing USA-based Phase II clinical trial of PTC124 for the treatment of nonsense-mutation-mediated Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Stuart Peltz, the firm's chief executive, said: "last year, PTC was awarded a grant from the FDA for the development of PTC124 as a potential treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF), which we have used to advance our Phase II CF program. Similarly, this new award will support the development of PTC124 as a potential treatment for DMD."

PTC initiated the Phase II DMD clinical trial in January. Patients with DMD lack dystrophin, a protein that is critical to the structural stability of muscle fibers. This multi-site, open-label, dose-ranging clinical trial is evaluating muscle dystrophin expression in patients with nonsense-mutation-mediated DMD. Blood levels of muscle-derived creatine kinase are being measured as assessments of muscle integrity. PTC124 safety, compliance, and pharmacokinetics are also being evaluated, the company said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze