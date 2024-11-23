OPG Boosts Profits Through Acquisitions

Netherlands pharmacy cooperative OPG UA of Utrecht has posted net profits of 69.2 million guilders ($39.4 million) for the year to April 30, 1996, an increase of 5.6% on the previous year. Profits are expected to be affected by market price changes on the Dutch drug market.
Legislation to reduce health care costs came into effect on June 1, which fixed maximum prices aligned with averages prevailing in other European Union countries. OPG was forced to ease prices last year as competition intensified. Profits growth was achieved largely through acquisitions in the medical production and trading sectors. OPG acquired Hoek Loos (medical equipment), the Belgian wholesale group Flandria and some pharmacies from the Dutch group Ahold. Operating profits in 1995/96 improved by 12% to 111 million guilders and group sales rose 25% on acquisitions to 2.6 billion guilders.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze