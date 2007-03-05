Opportunities for Japanese generics

Japanese generic drug producers are expecting a profit "window-of-opportunity" to occur, as local patents on original pharmaceuticals worth about 300.0 billion yen ($2.52 billion) are due to expire this year, and others valued at a further 450.0 billion in 2008. Patents on groundbreaking drugs expiring in 2008 include the antihypertension products Norvasc from Pfizer Japan and Amlodin from Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma (both amlodipine besylate), and Tanatril (imidapril) from Tanabe Seiyaku.
In addition, a number of expiring patents on products generating annual turnover of over 50.0 billion yen will drop to zero after 2009, and those in the 10.0 billion yen range are also expected to decline. Thus generic producers have high expectations for the products they plan to introduce in 2007 and 2008, report local sources.
Drugmakers must apply for reimbursement listing by end-March
