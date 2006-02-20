Opsona and Wyeth sign drug development accord

Irish drug discovery firm Opsona Therapeutics says it has entered into an agreement with US pharmaceutical major Wyeth to discover and develop compounds which target toll-like receptors for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. TLRs are found on the surface of immune system cells and are thought to play a role in the immune response and in certain autoimmune conditions.
The collaboration will focus on certain TLR targets which have been previously identified by Luke O'Neill at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland,with funding from Science Foundation Ireland.
Under the terms of the deal, Opsona will receive an initial upfront fee and milestone payments when certain regulatory approvals are received. The firm is also entitled to royalties from the sale of any commercilized products and retains the right to develop any drugs derived from the partnership as treatments for topical indications.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze