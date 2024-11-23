OPV Must Have Heat-Sensitive Label

As a measure to promote a more efficient immunization program for poliomyelitis, UNICEF will now require all its suppliers of oral polio vaccine to use heat-sensitive labels on individual vials of OPV.
The latest news follows reports that non-viable OPV vaccine which has been rendered ineffective by heat has been passed as useable product. With the introduction of the new safety measure, the administration of degraded vaccines to children will almost certainly be avoided, according to director of UNICEF David Halliday.
LifeLines Wins Contract As a result of the decision, which was circulated in the form of a UNICEF and World Health Organization mandate on OPV, US company LifeLines Technology has won contracts with a number of major European vaccine manufacturers for its HEATmarker Vaccine Viral Monitor product, a heat-sensitive label which will be applied directly to vaccine vials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze