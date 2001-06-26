Oracle and Dendrite partner for CRM solutions

US company Oracle Corp, a software for e-business provider, and theUK-based Dendrite, an innovator in global pharmaceutical technology, have reached agreement to market an integrated customer relationship management solution "to meet the specialized needs of the worldwide pharmaceutical industry," the firm says.

Under the terms of the deal, the firms will integrate Oracle's E-Business Suite and Dendrite's WebForce Sales Force Effectiveness application to market the first fully-integrated CRM solution. According to the companies, the integration of the systems will enable drugmakers to optimize their sales and marketing return on investment by providing "seamless integration between marketing, sales and customer service activities."