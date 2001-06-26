Oracle and Dendrite partner for CRM solutions

US company Oracle Corp, a software for e-business provider, and theUK-based Dendrite, an innovator in global pharmaceutical technology, have reached agreement to market an integrated customer relationship management solution "to meet the specialized needs of the worldwide pharmaceutical industry," the firm says.
Under the terms of the deal, the firms will integrate Oracle's E-Business Suite and Dendrite's WebForce Sales Force Effectiveness application to market the first fully-integrated CRM solution. According to the companies, the integration of the systems will enable drugmakers to optimize their sales and marketing return on investment by providing "seamless integration between marketing, sales and customer service activities."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze