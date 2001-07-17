Sunday 24 November 2024

Oral contraceptive/clot link rears its head again

17 July 2001

Women taking third-generation oral contraceptives (ie those containingdesogestrel or gestodene as the progestin component) have a 1.7-fold increased risk of venous thrombosis compared with those taking second-generation products, according to a study in the British Medical Journal, which could stoke the fires of a debate first ignited several years ago (Marketletters passim). The authors conclude that, although the risks are small, they should be considered when selecting which OC product to use.

Researchers at the University Medical Centre Utrecht in the Netherlands pooled the results of studies assessing risk of venous clotting among women using OCs before October 1995. The team chose October 1995 as the end date because, at that time, four studies were published highlighting the possible risk of third-generation OCs, which may have affected the results of later studies.

Previous trials linking third-generation OCs to venous thrombosis have been vigorously debated, with suggestions that flaws in the design and analysis of the studies can explain their findings. Although bias can never be excluded with certainty in some studies, say the authors of the new report, "the biases were not large enough to account for the observed results in our analysis."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze