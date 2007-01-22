Oral drug sector to see double digit growth, reaching $52B by 2010

According to a new report by USA-based Kalorama Information, a life sciences market research company, the oral drug delivery market is expected to see a compounded annual growth rate of 10% over the next few years, reaching a value of more than $52.0 billion by 2010. The sector, which is made up of both drugs and oral delivery technologies, saw revenues of $35.0 billion in 2006, with the delivery technology segment alone contributing $3.0 billion of this total.
Kalorama reported that the largest section of the overall market was the controlled/sustained release and delayed release segment, adding that its growth continues to be driven by a combination of line extensions to existing drugs, as well as broader market issues.
Mary Anne Crandall, the report's author, explained that "pharmaceutical companies...are increasingly turning to drug delivery to extend the revenue-earning lifetime of their biggest products as they approach or succumb to patent loss." She added that the increasing demand for new convenient forms of medication, particularly in terms of the new biopharmaceuticals, and efforts to provide for an aging population that requires easy-to-use products and cost benefit, will continue to stimulate the growth of the oral delivery market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze