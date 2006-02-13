Oral ISIS 301012 yields encouraging Ph I data

USA-based Isis Pharmaceuticals says that a Phase I study of an oral formulation of its anticholesterol drug candidate, ISIS 301012, has demonstrated oral bioavailability and pharmacological activity.
The second-generation antisense drug targets apoB-100, a protein critical to the synthesis and transport of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and very low-density lipoprotein, which are involved in heart disease. One month of dosing in healthy volunteers with an oral capsule formulation of the agent resulted in an average of 6% bioavailability and a statistically-significant average reduction of approximately 13% in apoB-100, and commensurate reductions in LDL-C as compared to placebo. The firm noted that lowering cholesterol levels is a key component in the prevention and management of cardiovascular disease.
In the trial, healthy volunteers received either oral ISIS 301012 or placebo over the study period. Treatment with the antisense drug adminstered with a penetration enhancer, resulted in a statistically-significant average reduction in apoB-100 of about 13% versus placebo (p=0.005). Reductions in LDL-C were also statistically-significant (p=0.001). Isis stressed that the the oral form of ISIS 301012 was generally well-tolerated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze