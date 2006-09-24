Oregon could expand Rx drug benefit

The US state of Oregon will, in addition to holding its mid-term elections for State Governor and the US House of Representatives on November 7, be putting an initiative to voter approval on expanding the Pacific coastal state's prescription drug program to cover all residents who do not otherwise have drug coverage, according to local media reports.

The Oregon Drug Program is presently restricted to residents aged 55 or over, whose incomes are below $18,130 and have not had coverage for at least six months. The proposition would affect 600,000 people if carried.

"Pharma lobby thwarted" earlier scheme