Organon and Entelos extend RA R&D accord

Organon, the human health care business of Dutch group Akzo Nobel, and US biopharmaceutical company Entelos have agreed a two-year extension to their ongoing collaboration in the development of rheumatoid arthritis treatments. The partnership uses the predictive "virtual patient" system to expedite the drug development procedure.
David Nicholson, vice president of research at Organon, explained that the work utilizes Entelos' computational modeling expertise. He added that "the collaboration with Entelos has generated candidate targets and biomarkers which will be pursued under the extension." Financial terms of the revised deal were not provided.
