Organon and Entelos sign rheumatoid arthritis R&D deal

California, USA-based Entelos (a predictive biostimulation specialist)and Akzo Nobel's Organon pharmaceutical unit have entered into a research collaboration in rheumatoid arthritis. Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.
Organon's R&D managing director, Driek Vergouwen, commented that through this collaboration, his firm "can leverage [Entelos'] strong base of expertise and its in silico R&D approach in order to add focus and rationalization" to its research activities and, in particular, it expects this to advance Organon's efforts in target discovery and lead optimization.
