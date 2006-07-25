Friday 22 November 2024

Organon joins with European pharma on toxicity prediction

25 July 2006

Organon, the human health care business unit of the Dutch Akzo Nobel group, has entered into partnership with Innovative Medicines for Europe (InnoMed), a collaboration between the European Commission and the Pharmaceutical Industry to help Europe move towards more efficient and competitive drug development.

Organon is part of PredTox - one of the two areas that fall under the InnoMed research strategy. This consortium consists of 15 pharmaceutical companies and three universities that will collaborate to understand toxic reactions to drugs at the molecular level with the aim of developing predictive tests for use in early drug development.

"Organon is delighted to be involved in this important pre-competitive initiative that will not only have important implications for improving drug development but will also demonstrate that as an industry, pharma can work together productively and constructively to benefit patients and development outcomes," commented David Nicholson, the firm's executive vice president, R&D. The announcement coincides with the start of the first phase of the PredTox project within Organon and by consortium partners.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze