Organon looks to expanding in developing countries

Organon looks to expand in developing countries

Over the last 20 years, Dutch drugmaker Organon, part of the Akzo Nobel group, says it has been contributing a wide range of contraceptives at affordable prices to public government programs in developing countries. The company has also been active in promoting contraceptive use in the private sector in many countries in Asia, Latin America and North Africa.

"At the beginning of 2005, we made a fundamental and drastic change to our approach in developing countries," said Frank Roijmans, executive director of institutional affairs and family planning at Organon. "Instead of functioning predominantly as a manufacturer selling contraceptives to the public and social markets, we decided that our central objective should be to contribute meaningfully to the United Nations Millennium Development Goals." To achieve this objective, Organon says it is working to help create sustainable markets for contraceptives in selective developing countries and to ensure permanent availability of contraceptives.