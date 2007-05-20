Organon presents oral pleadings in Implanon appeal

Netherlands-based drugmaker Organon, the Akzo Nobel unit being acquired by US drug major Schering-Plough, has presented oral pleadings as part of its appeal against the Dutch court's 2005 decision regarding the contraceptive rod Implanon (etonogestrel 68mg). The case was first brought against the firm and 13 general practitioners in 2002 by 15 women who became pregnant as a result of incorrect insertion of the product (Marketletters passim).
In June 2005, the Court in Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, said in its first instance judgement that both Organon and the physicians in question were liable for the unintended pregnancies and that the burden of proof needed to allocate liability lies with the firm and the doctors.
Organon is arguing that, on the basis of the evidence available, incorrect insertion of the contraceptive rod was an accident, and is seeking reversal of the ruling.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze