Organon's Orgalutran And Puregon Progress

Data presented by Organon at the 16th World Congress on Fertility andSterility in San Francisco, USA, October 3-9, show its gonadotrophin-releasing hormone antagonist, Orgalutran (ganirelix) can remove the need for pre-treatment before in vitro fertilization stimulation.
The drug will reduce the total treatment time to collection of eggs from four weeks to 10 days and reduce exposure to hormone-suppressing drugs to five or six days. It is expected to be available in late 2000.
Women undergoing IVF are usually pre-treated with a GnRH agonist for two weeks before and during follicle-stimulating hormone administration to suppress the hormone cycle. Orgalutran, however, acts by blocking the GnRH receptor, immediately shutting down endogenous hormone activity, abrogating the need for lengthy pre-treatment and decreasing the total dose of FSH drugs required by 300 units per treatment cycle. Orgalutran treatment is given for four or five days with FSH. The reduced length of treatment may also confer less expense, benefiting many patients who have to bear the cost of the treatment.
