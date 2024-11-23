Original Packing Dispensing In UK Still Unresolved

Although there has not been an official statement from the UKgovernment, it now seems fairly unlikely - according to sources close to both industry and the Department of Health - that original pack dispensing of medicines will be turned down.
It had seemed that there was general consensus between the pharmaceutical industry, the medical professions, the government and the Medicines Control Agency on the benefits of original packs, which would contain patient leaflets in order to increase safety and compliance in the use of drugs, and reduce waste.
ABPI Concern Mindful of the situation, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry put out a statement earlier this month, in which ABPI president Peter Read registered his concern over the lack of progress by the DoH. Dr Read noted that there was close agreement between the British Medical Association, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain, the Royal College of General Practitioners and the industry on the need for the introduction of these packs, and this has been supported by considerable effort from the MCA to approve the new packs and leaflets.
