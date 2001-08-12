Friday 22 November 2024

Orion Pharma 2nd-qtr net sales up 8.1%

12 August 2001

Finnish drugmaker Orion Pharma has posted an 8.1% rise in second-quarter2001 net sales to 230.5 million euros ($203.3 million). Product sales expanded more rapidly than in the first quarter but the international business turned out at a lower level than expected. Profits improved after a poor first quarter. Marketing efforts focused on the heart-failure drug Simdax (levosimendan), the Parkinson drug Comtess (entacapone), the hormone replacement therapy Indivina and the Easyhaler range of asthma products.

The best-selling international drug products in the reporting quarter were Comtess/Comtan, the firm's HRT products and the breast cancer treatment Fareston (toremifene). Turnover of products from Orion's own R&D pipeline reached 62.1 million euros, or 26.9% of the division's net total. Combined sales of Comtess and Comtan were 25.8 million euros. The majority of sales of Fareston were achieved in Japan, while the French market led sales of the Easyhaler inhaler range.

Finnish market up 12.1% in 1st-half

