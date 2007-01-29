Ortho Biotech seeks OK for Doxil/Velcade combo

Ortho Biotech Products says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted an application for Doxil (doxorubicin HCl liposome injection) as combination therapy with Velcade (bortezomib) for injection to treat patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy.

The supplemental New Drug Application is based on a planned interim analysis from the DOXIL-MMY-3001 trial, an international, multicenter, Phase III, randomized, open-label study of 646 patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who had received at least one prior line of therapy, and who were randomized to receive the Doxil + Velcade combination or Velcade alone.