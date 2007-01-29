Ortho Biotech seeks OK for Doxil/Velcade combo

Ortho Biotech Products says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted an application for Doxil (doxorubicin HCl liposome injection) as combination therapy with Velcade (bortezomib) for injection to treat patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy.
The supplemental New Drug Application is based on a planned interim analysis from the DOXIL-MMY-3001 trial, an international, multicenter, Phase III, randomized, open-label study of 646 patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who had received at least one prior line of therapy, and who were randomized to receive the Doxil + Velcade combination or Velcade alone.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze