Orthogen and Algynomics enter pain genetics R&D accord

German biotechnology company Orthogen AG has entered a strategic alliance with USA-based Algynomics in the area of individualized orthopedic medicine to facilitate clinical studies designed to identify genetic markers of orthopedic diseases and responses to pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments.

New discoveries in the area of pain genetics will soon change clinical practice by helping health care providers choose the best treatment options for orthopedic patients, said William Maixner, president of Algynomics, adding that Luda Diatchenko, his firm's chief scientific officer, has published several findings in the area, including a December 2006 article in Science, which identifies a unique genetic basis to common musculoskeletal pain conditions.

A joint ongoing prospective randomized study in knee-osteoarthritis is underway by the two companies, seeking to identify genetic polymorphisms that predict the treatment responses to interarticular hyaluronic acid or Orthokine, an Orthogen product proven to be effective and safe for the treatment of OA and sciatica. The results will be presented on February 15 at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, to be held in San Diego, California.