Orthogen to focus Orthokine marketing in Europe

German biotechnology company Orthogen AG says that it intends to build up a Europe-wide distribution network for Orthokine, its medical device for the production of autologous conditioned serum, which contains anti-inflammatory cytokine antagonists and growth factors.

After the build up of domestic sales in the last year, the molecular orthopedics specialist says it intends to extend its activities to the European market.

Othogen says that a marketing application to the US Food and Drug Administration has already been filed and the Dusseldorf-headquartered firm added that it is currently working on a novel stem cell technology for the regeneration of cartilage from non-embryonic stem cells, which it hopes could replace time-consuming autologous chondrocyte implantation.