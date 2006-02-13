Oscient gains expanded global rights to ramoplanin

Massachusetts, USA-based Oscient Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer subsidiary Vicuron Pharmaceuticals have restructured the business relationship for the former's lead clinical candidate, ramoplanin, a novel glycolipodepsipeptide antibiotic currently in development for the potential treatment of Clostridium difficile-associated disease.
The disease generates an estimated $1.1 billion in hospital health costs annually in the USA and can prolong hospital stays by one to three days.
As part of the new arrangement, Oscient, which previously licensed ramoplanin from Vicuron for the USA and Canada only, acquired worldwide rights and assumes full control of the drug's manufacturing, development and commercialization on a global basis. Oscient recently agreed on a Special Protocol Assessment with the US Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III program for ramoplanin.
