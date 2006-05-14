OSI's Macugen sees strong data at ARVO 2006

The USA's OSI Pharmaceuticals says that strong data were presented on Macugen (pegaptanib sodium injection), its drug for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) at the 2006 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology annual meeting held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The firm noted that two preliminary studies which examined the sequential use of a non-selective anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapy followed by Macugen therapy to address long-term safety and clinical benefit considerations for patients with AMD showed promising indications of activity. Also, another study provides support to the hypothesis that Macugen may be more effective as primary therapy in neovascular AMD patients with early lesions.
According to the New York-based company, a study of Medicare data was also presented, which shows that patients aged over 65 with neovascular AMD have significantly more co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, lipid disorders, stroke and heart attack, compared to those who do not have the condition, highlighting the need for care.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze