OSI's Macugen sees strong data at ARVO 2006

14 May 2006

The USA's OSI Pharmaceuticals says that strong data were presented on Macugen (pegaptanib sodium injection), its drug for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) at the 2006 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology annual meeting held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The firm noted that two preliminary studies which examined the sequential use of a non-selective anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapy followed by Macugen therapy to address long-term safety and clinical benefit considerations for patients with AMD showed promising indications of activity. Also, another study provides support to the hypothesis that Macugen may be more effective as primary therapy in neovascular AMD patients with early lesions.

According to the New York-based company, a study of Medicare data was also presented, which shows that patients aged over 65 with neovascular AMD have significantly more co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, lipid disorders, stroke and heart attack, compared to those who do not have the condition, highlighting the need for care.

