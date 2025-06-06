Friday 6 June 2025

OssDsign

A Swedish medical technology company developing orthobiologic solutions for spinal surgery.

Its lead product, OssDsign Catalyst, is a nanosynthetic bone graft used in spinal fusion procedures and has been applied in over 10,000 U.S. patients as of 2025.

In June 2025, the company raised approximately SEK 158 million through a directed share issue to institutional investors including Adrigo Asset Management and Linc AB. The funding supports OssDsign’s updated “ScaleToProfit” strategy for 2025–2028, which includes plans to expand its U.S. sales organization, introduce two new products, pursue expanded regulatory indications, and implement a cost-efficient, U.S.-centered production model.

Revised financial targets include reaching over SEK 400 million in annual sales by 2028 and achieving positive EBIT and cash flow in the latter half of the strategic period.

OssDsign is led by CEO Morten Henneveld, who is expected to step down by the end of 2025 as part of a planned leadership transition aimed at supporting the company’s growth in the U.S. market.

