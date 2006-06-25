Osteoporosis - the

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a degeneration of the joints, which is characterized by progressive destruction of articular cartilage and articular structures. It is a complex process, which involves multiple changes in joint structure and turnover, and it is the leading cause of disability in the USA. Moreover, the disase is estimated to be the eighth most common cause of disability worldwide.

In a recent report, entitled Stakeholder Opinions: Osteoporosis - Preconceptins, Damage Awareness and Treatments, independent market analyst Datamonitor estimates that 89 million adults in the world's seven major pharmaceutical markets have some form of symptomatic osteoarthritis. The seven markets are France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK and USA. Due to the current widespread nature of the condition, the World Health Organization has declared the current 10-year period, 2000-2010, the "Bone and Joint Decade."

R&D driven by high unmet need and large population