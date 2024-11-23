OTC China: Conference

Nicholas Hall & Co is holding its second China Summit meeting in Shanghai on April 22-24, on the topic, Bridging the Gap. In addition to conference presentations and panel discussions, the meeting will include visits to a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, a hospital pharmacy and a drug store.
For further details, contact Neil Grubert at Nicholas Hall & Co, phone: +44 1702 220200; fax: +44 1702 430787.
- Wicon International has published the 1997 English-language edition of its Directory of Bulk Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturers in China. The Directory is in three volumes, and includes new product launches and producers in 1995-6.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze