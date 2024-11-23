OTC China: Conference

Nicholas Hall & Co is holding its second China Summit meeting in Shanghai on April 22-24, on the topic, Bridging the Gap. In addition to conference presentations and panel discussions, the meeting will include visits to a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, a hospital pharmacy and a drug store.

For further details, contact Neil Grubert at Nicholas Hall & Co, phone: +44 1702 220200; fax: +44 1702 430787.

- Wicon International has published the 1997 English-language edition of its Directory of Bulk Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturers in China. The Directory is in three volumes, and includes new product launches and producers in 1995-6.