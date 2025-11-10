OTC Dermatology Products Market Set To Grow

Worldwide sales of over-the-counter dermatology pharmaceuticals will grow from $6 billion in 1993 to $8.3 billion in the year 2000, expanding at an annual compound rate of 5%, according to a new study from Frost & Sullivan, entitled World OTC Dermatology Pharmaceuticals Market: International Scope - Over 400 Products Strong. In 1993, it notes, sunscreens accounted for 30% of market revenues, emollients and moisturizers for 26% and steroids for 11%.

Several governments, including the USA, Japan and France, have moved to grant more readily non-prescription conversions. Such switches, says F&S, once rare in the USA, have become relatively common, stimulating pharmaceutical companies to introduce stronger and more effective non-prescription drugs.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications continue to be well-received in the USA and Europe, where people are more hesitant to use steroid products that carry greater side-effect risks. Customers are awaiting new conversion to OTC status that would introduce stronger yet safer anti-inflammatories, the report notes.