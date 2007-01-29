OTC drug for heartburn as good a Rx agent costing 10 times more, US study finds

A widely available non-prescription drug - Prilosec (omeprazole) OTC - is as effective a treatment for heartburn and acid reflux disease as prescription drugs costing almost 10 times more, according to an analysis from the USA's Consumer Reports Best Buy Drugs, a public education project of the Consumers Union.

"Many people with heartburn and acid reflux could save $1,000 to $2,000 a year by taking an over-the-counter drug that's just as effective as high-priced prescription drugs," stated Gail Shearer, director of the Consumer Reports Best Buy Drugs project. "These are dramatic savings, and illustrate why consumers should talk to their doctors about identifying effective, lower-cost medicines," Ms Shearer added.

Prilosec OTC costs $19-$26 a month on average nationwide, and can be even cheaper at large discount stores. In contrast, the drug Nexium (esomeprazole) - heavily advertised to both consumers and doctors - costs $181-$193 a month on average, depending on dose. Similarly, the study found, Prevacid (lansoprazole) is $131-$186 a month. Both these medicines may cost somewhat less at large discount stores.