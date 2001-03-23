OTC drugs climate improving in Portugal

Feedback from a recent workshop held by the Portuguese medicinesagency Infarmed on over-the-counter medicine advertising (which included representatives of the Ministry of Health and the medicines manufacturers' association Apifarma) indicates that the current Infarmed administration is much more positive towards self-medication and OTC products than the previous one, reports the Association of the European Self-Medication Industry (AESGP).

A positive result of the discussions was that Infarmed, together with Apifarma, is planning to sponsor a campaign about the value of OTC products and self-medication. Meantime, Apifarma is putting pressure on the government to change the law in order to allow the sale of OTCs in Portuguese supermarkets.