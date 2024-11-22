OTC Firms Agree Dispute Procedure

In the USA, 10 manufacturers of nonprescription over-the-counter medicines have signed a program aimed at resolving trade dress disputes through negotiation and non-binding mediation.
The Nonprescription Drug Industry Dispute Resolution Commitment for Trade Dress Disputes has been launched by the Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association, in collaboration with the CPR Institute for Dispute Resolution. The 10 signatory companies are Block Drug Company, Ciba Self-Medication, Del Pharmaceuticals, Leiner Health Products, Perrigo Company, Sandoz Pharmaceuticals Corp, Schering-Plough Health Care Products, SmithKline Beecham Consumer Healthcare US, Thompson Medical Co and The Upjohn Company.
While the program does not preclude lawsuits, it offers the signatory companies an opportunity to resolve trade dress disputes in a less expensive way. Trade dress describes the appearance of product packaging, incorporating color, shape, size and other design factors. Disputes arise when one manufacturer considers the packaging of another to resemble too closely its own.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze