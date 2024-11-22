OTC Guide For Older Americans

The May issue of Reader's Digest will include a detachable booklet aimed at advising older Americans about self-care. It will be distributed to four million subscribers in 12 metropolitan areas. A further one million copies of the booklet, which is produced by the Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association and is entitled To Your Good Health: Advice for Older Americans About Self-Care, will also be distributed through groups such as consumer, health and age-related organizations, as well as through NDMA member companies.

This is the second self-care booklet to be published by the NDMA with the reader's Digest; the first, Know What You're Taking, was published late last year, aimed at women and children.