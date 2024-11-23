OTC Market Forecasts In The Netherlands

The Dutch health care market is set to grow at least 4%-6% annually,according to Joop Rutte, general manager of IMS Nederland, speaking at a recent Health Care Projects seminar.

The Dutch over-the-counter drugs market in 1996 rose 4.4% to a value of 336 million guilders ($176 million), with the pharmacy sector accounting for 29% of sales and druggists for 70%, said Mr Rutte. Sales through druggists rose 1.8% to 235.4 million guilders and pharmacy sales were up 10.5% to 96.4 million guilders. Turnover through "other" outlets was still low, at just over 4 million guilders, but with an increase of 19.3%.

Mark Wells, director of merchandise and marketing for Boots Stores Nederland, said Boots plans to open around 30 retail outlets in the Netherlands, in which he felt prescription drugs will not play the most important role. Boots hopes to reach agreement with local pharmacists on a number of issues, including weekend service and all-night opening.