OTC Opportunities in Emerging Markets

While the value of the world market for over-the-counter medicines is expected to grow 44% in the ten years to 2003, emerging markets are forecast to develop at more than twice this rate, with southeast Asia alone advancing an estimated 99% in this period, according to OTC Opportunities in Emerging World markets, a series of three reports to be published by Nicholas Hall & Co in the first half of 1995.

The first study in the series, on Latin America, will be published in March, and the other two, covering the markets in southeast Asia and the MEASC region (Middle East, Africa and the Indian sub-continent), will be ready by June. Further details on the reports are available from Mark Turner or Nik Carlen at Nicholas Hall & Co, phone: +44 1702 433422; fax: +44 1702 430787.