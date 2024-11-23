OTC Sales Fuel Growth At Guangzhou

Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Co, the largest medicine manufacturer andtrader in China, is predicting a sharp rise in sales when China opens its over-the-counter drug market in 1998.
The company's chairman, Che Minggang, said Guamgzhou'sproduction capacity and sales network would be expanded in order to seize the opportunity represented by both the opening of the OTC segment and the "increasing popularity of natural healing." Mr Che said that sales reached 2.8 billion yuan ($33.6 million), with turnover from retailing and trading rising 17%.
GPC was recently set up after a regrouping of 11 companies involved in Chinese medicines or western drug products, and currently markets products such as Bao Ji pills for gastrointestinal problems and Xiasangju Chongji for the treatment of sunstroke. 31 products are state-protected and the company has exclusive rights on 19 of them. GPC is also developing its own research center and expects to launch 30 more new drugs by 2000.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze