OTCEastern Europe Report From IMS

Combined over-the-counter drug sales in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and the Slovak Republic will rise to $1.25 billion by 2001 from $713 million in 1995, forecasts IMS SelfMedication International's new OTCEastern Europe study.
Poland is by far the largest market of the four with 53% of the regional total in 1995, and is forecast to show the highest compound annual growth rate, at 11.7% during 1996-2001. Next is Hungary, with 23% of regional dollar sales, and a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period, but it is expected to be overtaken by the Czech Republic after 2001. In local currency, Hungary's CAGR is put at 14.2%, with Poland still leading on 26%.
