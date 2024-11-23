Saturday 23 November 2024

OTCs "Saved US Consumers $20 Billion In 1996"

25 May 1997

US consumer savings attributable to over-the-counter medicines rose from$10.5 billion in 1987 to $20.6 billion in 1996, according to a study conducted for the US Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association.

The study, by Kline & Co, says the large rise is due to "the public desire to take full advantage of expanding opportunities for self-medication," reports the NDMA, plus higher health care costs and continued switching of prescription drugs to OTC status. Switches accounted for $12.9 billion of 1996's savings, it estimates.

The study examined 12 conditions responsible for about 60% of US OTC drug sales - allergy, headache, arthritis, rash/itchy skin, sinusitis, common cold, athlete's foot, jock itch, heartburn/indigestion, backache, acne and vaginal yeast infection. Savings were calculated by comparing the average cost of an OTC with the typical cost of a doctor's visit, buying a prescription drug and hourly income lost while at the physician. Savings to the consumer were determined by calculating what they could be expected to spend if they were to visit a doctor, buy a prescription drug and lose time from work instead of self-treating with an OTC medication.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze