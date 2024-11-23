OTCs "Saved US Consumers $20 Billion In 1996"

US consumer savings attributable to over-the-counter medicines rose from$10.5 billion in 1987 to $20.6 billion in 1996, according to a study conducted for the US Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association.

The study, by Kline & Co, says the large rise is due to "the public desire to take full advantage of expanding opportunities for self-medication," reports the NDMA, plus higher health care costs and continued switching of prescription drugs to OTC status. Switches accounted for $12.9 billion of 1996's savings, it estimates.

The study examined 12 conditions responsible for about 60% of US OTC drug sales - allergy, headache, arthritis, rash/itchy skin, sinusitis, common cold, athlete's foot, jock itch, heartburn/indigestion, backache, acne and vaginal yeast infection. Savings were calculated by comparing the average cost of an OTC with the typical cost of a doctor's visit, buying a prescription drug and hourly income lost while at the physician. Savings to the consumer were determined by calculating what they could be expected to spend if they were to visit a doctor, buy a prescription drug and lose time from work instead of self-treating with an OTC medication.