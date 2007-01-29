OVA system produces human interferon a-2a

UK-based biopharmaceutical group Oxford BioMedica says that, in collaboration with US biotechnology group Viragen and the Roslin Institute in Scotland, it has successfully expressed human interferon alpha-2a in the whites of eggs laid by transgenic hens using the OVA system. News about the protein, which is the third produced using the system so far, follows a series of proof-of-principal announcements that took place earlier in the month (Marketletter January 16).

The project's scientific leader, Helen Sang, said that, having firmly established the system, the team would focus on optimization for use as a cost-competitive manufacturing method.