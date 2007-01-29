OVA system produces human interferon a-2a

UK-based biopharmaceutical group Oxford BioMedica says that, in collaboration with US biotechnology group Viragen and the Roslin Institute in Scotland, it has successfully expressed human interferon alpha-2a in the whites of eggs laid by transgenic hens using the OVA system. News about the protein, which is the third produced using the system so far, follows a series of proof-of-principal announcements that took place earlier in the month (Marketletter January 16).
The project's scientific leader, Helen Sang, said that, having firmly established the system, the team would focus on optimization for use as a cost-competitive manufacturing method.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze