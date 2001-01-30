Oxagen, Incyte partner on osteoporosis R&D

Oxagen Ltd of the UK and US firm Incyte Genomics have entered into acollaborative research agreement to investigate the genetics of osteoporosis. The companies plan to test for genetic associations between key candidate genes and bone mineral density, fracture and other osteoporosis-related phenotypes using Oxagen's Family Osteoporosis (FAMOS) sample collection and database. Under the terms of the collaboration, Oxagen will also gain access to Incyte's LifeSeq Gold database for use in its other disease R&D programs.