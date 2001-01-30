Oxagen, Incyte partner on osteoporosis R&D

Oxagen Ltd of the UK and US firm Incyte Genomics have entered into acollaborative research agreement to investigate the genetics of osteoporosis. The companies plan to test for genetic associations between key candidate genes and bone mineral density, fracture and other osteoporosis-related phenotypes using Oxagen's Family Osteoporosis (FAMOS) sample collection and database. Under the terms of the collaboration, Oxagen will also gain access to Incyte's LifeSeq Gold database for use in its other disease R&D programs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze