Oxford BioMed expands LentiVector license

UK gene therapy firm Oxford BioMedica has expanded an existing licence agreement for its LentiVector technology with a major undisclosed, multinational pharmaceutical company, broadening it from an annual license for research use in the USA to a worldwide perpetual license. Under the terms of the amended agreement, Oxford BioMedica will receive a one-time undisclosed payment from the licensee. Further financial details were not disclosed.

According to Oxford BioMedica, its lentivirus-based gene-delivery technology is one of the most powerful technologies for the delivery of genes to a wide range of cell and tissue types, with applications both in therapeutic products and as a drug discovery tool for target validation and the creation of targeted disease models.