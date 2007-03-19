Oxford BioMedica buys Oxxon Thera

Oxford BioMedica has entered into an agreement to acquire fellow Oxford, UK-based Oxxon Therapeutics, a privately-held biotechnology firm focused on the development of novel therapeutic vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The transaction is valued at L16.0 million ($30.8 million) and will be satisfied by the issue of Oxford BioMedica shares.
The deal will provide Oxford BioMedica with a complementary cancer immunotherapy product candidate, Hi-8 MEL, which has successfully completed a Phase II trail for advanced melanoma, as well as other Oxxon programs.
