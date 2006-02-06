Oxford Immunotec/Millipore launch TB spot test

UK-based diagnostics firm Oxford Immunotec has launched the T-SPOT.TB 8, a second-generation kit for the diagnosis of latent tuberculosis infection and active TB.
The move culminates a 15-month co-development program with fellow UK firm Millipore to develop a proprietary plate for performing the T-SPOT.TB assay, which allows the test to be conducted in lower batch sizes when smaller numbers of tests need to be performed simultaneously, as the plate consists of several 8-well strips that can be used individually. The firms stated that the product complements the higher throughput 96-well version, T-SPOT .TB 96, which is already marketed in Europe and other territories.
