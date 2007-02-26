Oxigene's drug CA4P impresses in MMD trial

US clinical-stage biotechnology firm Oxigene, which specializes in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and eye diseases, says that its product Combretastatin A4 Phosphate (CA4P) has achieved positive results in a Phase II trial assessing it as a therapy for myopic macular degeneration.
The Massachusetts-headquartered company explained that the trial achieved its primary endpoint of maintenance of vision, defined as less than a three-line loss of visual acuity at three months, in 100% of those treated. In addition, the firm said that the agent's safety profile was favorable and in line with expectations, and that no drug-related serious adverse events were reported.
Oxigene president Richard Chin commented that "these results are encouraging and we believe they form a sound scientific basis for advancing our macular degeneration programs." The company said that it would be presenting full results from the study at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze