Oxigene's drug CA4P impresses in MMD trial

US clinical-stage biotechnology firm Oxigene, which specializes in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and eye diseases, says that its product Combretastatin A4 Phosphate (CA4P) has achieved positive results in a Phase II trial assessing it as a therapy for myopic macular degeneration.

The Massachusetts-headquartered company explained that the trial achieved its primary endpoint of maintenance of vision, defined as less than a three-line loss of visual acuity at three months, in 100% of those treated. In addition, the firm said that the agent's safety profile was favorable and in line with expectations, and that no drug-related serious adverse events were reported.

Oxigene president Richard Chin commented that "these results are encouraging and we believe they form a sound scientific basis for advancing our macular degeneration programs." The company said that it would be presenting full results from the study at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.