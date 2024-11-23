OxiGene Shares Down After Sensamide Study

Shares in Swedish company OxiGene fell 12% to $34.50 after a PhaseII/III study of its lung cancer product Sensamide, a highly-concentrated form of metoclopramide, indicated that the seriousness of side effects such as sedation, anxiety, restlessness and depression, caused 70 of the original 110 study participants to drop out. These side effects were expected, says the company.
Sensamide is designed to make tumor cells more sensitive to radiation in patients with inoperable non-small cell lung cancer by inhibiting the ability of the cells to repair themselves after treatment. The study, did, however, also demonstrate that patients who completed a course of radiation therapy in combination with Sensamide treatment lived twice as long as patients who received radiation alone (median survival of 22 months versus 11 months).
The company says that it is now conducting another Phase III trial with a new formulation of the drug, called Neu-Sensamide, which should have fewer side effects.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze