OXiGENE To Develop Combretastatin A-4 Prodrug

- OXiGENE has entered into an agreement with Arizona State Universityto develop combretastatin A-4 prodrug for the treatment of solid malignant tumors. OXiGENE has the option to acquire an exclusive worldwide license for the drug, which will give it royalty-bearing commercial rights. In preclinical studies, the drug, which is derived from the Combretum caffrum tree, was found to have a low toxicity and induced tumor death by blocking the growth of new blood vessels to the tumor, as well as destroying newly-formed vessels within it. It is expected to enter clinical trials in the USA and Europe within the next 12-18 months, according to the company.