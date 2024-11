Company Overview

Oxolife's lead compound, OXO-001, is a safe, first-in-class drug designed to improve the odds of an embryo embedding by making the endometrium more conducive to implantationis an easy to administer. Its lead programme is embryo implantation, a major factor in improving pregnancy success rates; a secondary indication is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), where it recovers ovulation and fertility.