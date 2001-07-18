Oxxon Licenses vaccine technology from Isis

Oxxon Pharmaccines has licensed intellectual property on adenovirusvaccine technology from Isis Innovation. The license, which expands Oxxon's proprietary position in the field of infectious diseases and cancer, covers the worldwide exclusive use of an adenovirus vaccine for therapeutic and prophylactic applications.
The vaccine consists of sequential immunization delivering the same antigen with two different vectors; a DNA vaccine which induces a small and specific immune response which is then amplified by a viral vector carrying the same antigen, inducing a killer T cell response at a higher level than that produced by DNA vaccination alone.
Oxxon currently has a pharmaccine candidate for melanoma in a Phase I clinical trial, and one for hepatitis B which is still in preclinical stages, both of which utilize the pox virus, MVA (modified vaccinia virus Ankara), as the boosting viral vector. Phase II studies are expected to begin this year in malaria.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze