P-D And Neurochem Sign Research Agreement

Parke-Davis, a division of Warner-Lambert, and Neurochem have signed a research agreement to collaborate in the discovery of anti-amyloid compounds, with the potential of treating conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, adult-onset diabetes and cardiac amyloidosis.
Neurochem, in its first commercial alliance, will screen P-D's molecules for their ability to prevent amyloid deposition in its assays. The latter receives development and commercial rights to any resulting products which may have therapeutic value in AD, while Neurochem will receive milestone payments and royalties on sales. Neurochem retains the option to acquire the rights to any resulting molecules which show therapeutic potential outside the central nervous system.
Louis Lamontagne, president of Neurochem, said that the agreement was a "significant endorsement" of its technology. Financial details were not disclosed.
