P&U AB Sells Back Stake In Huhtamaki

- Following an agreement on July 15 between Pharmacia & Upjohn and the Finnish foods company Huhtamaki Oy, all 3 million of Huhtamaki's Series 1 shares owned by P&U AB will be acquired by the Dutch-based Huhtamaki Finance. These comprise 10.1% of Huhtamaki Oy's equity and 1.1% of the company's votes. The final agreement was signed on September 2, and was initiated by the sale of the company's pharmaceuticals division, Leiras Oy (see page 2). The share price has been set at 170 Finnish marrka ($37.77).