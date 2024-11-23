P&U Files For Detrusitol In UK

Pharmacia & Upjohn has filed for approval to market Detrusitol(tolterodine) tablets in the USA for the treatment of certain types and symptoms of urinary incontinence. The drug was submitted for European review with the regulatory authorities in Sweden in December 1996.
Tolterodine is one of a new wave of products which have moved into the revamped P&U pipeline since the merger of the two companies in 1995, and which also includes the antidepressant reboxetine and the glaucoma agent Xalatan (latanoprost), first launched in the USA in 1996.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze