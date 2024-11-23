P&U Files For Detrusitol In UK

Pharmacia & Upjohn has filed for approval to market Detrusitol(tolterodine) tablets in the USA for the treatment of certain types and symptoms of urinary incontinence. The drug was submitted for European review with the regulatory authorities in Sweden in December 1996.

Tolterodine is one of a new wave of products which have moved into the revamped P&U pipeline since the merger of the two companies in 1995, and which also includes the antidepressant reboxetine and the glaucoma agent Xalatan (latanoprost), first launched in the USA in 1996.