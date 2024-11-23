P&U Launches Cabaser In The UK

Pharmacia & Upjohn has launched Cabaser (cabergoline), its long-actingdopamine agonist for the once-daily treatment of Parkinson's disease, in the UK, its first market for this indication.

The drug is approved for use in combination with levodopa, although it is approved as a stand-alone therapy for early-stage disease in a few markets. Subsequent launches are due to take place within the next few weeks in Denmark and Germany (Marketletter March 24).

The price to the National Health Service will be L3.95 ($6.39) per day. The product comes in packs of 20 tablets (1mg, 2mg and 4mg), and costs L76.00 per pack. The recommended starting dose is 0.5mg-1mg, with a maximum recommended dose of 6mg per day. Most patients are controlled on 4mg per day, said a spokeswoman for the company.